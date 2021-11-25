Security National Bank Purchases 1,066 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.96. 9,629,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

