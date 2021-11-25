SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

