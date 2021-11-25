SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 12,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $303,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $8,079.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $364,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

SEMrush stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

