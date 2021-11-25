Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $101.08 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $101.08 million and $65.04 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00028019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006603 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

