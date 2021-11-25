SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

