SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $208.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.48 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

