SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

