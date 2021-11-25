SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

