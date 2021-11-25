SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $891,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

