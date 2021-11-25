SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

