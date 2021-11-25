SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $181,412.24 and approximately $99.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,956.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.94 or 0.07654762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00379534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $622.22 or 0.01055403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00086524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00420499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.62 or 0.00498034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00272735 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

