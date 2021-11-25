Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,628.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,473.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,436.23. Shopify has a twelve month low of $975.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.