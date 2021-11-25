SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of SIGA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
