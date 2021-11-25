SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SIGA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

