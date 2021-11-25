SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 747,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.