SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post sales of $137.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $135.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $571.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $596.84 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 364.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth $302,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 102,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,229. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

