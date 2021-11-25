Skrumble Network Hits Market Cap of $8.27 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00087387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

