Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18 and traded as low as C$4.94. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 234,165 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.