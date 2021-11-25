SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

