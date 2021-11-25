SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SMART Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SGH opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

