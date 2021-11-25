SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.46. Approximately 1,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.