SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.69

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 9042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

