SolGold (LON:SOLG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 44 ($0.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SolGold stock opened at GBX 23.08 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.42. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £529.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 14.27.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

