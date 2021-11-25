Sologenic (SOLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648.89 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00005525 BTC on major exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $648.89 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,954,938 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

