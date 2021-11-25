Sora Validator Token Hits Market Capitalization of $199,098.47 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $199,098.47 and approximately $29,422.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,511.28 or 0.99197211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.28 or 0.00668443 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 403,726 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

