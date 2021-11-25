South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 6,118 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in South State by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South State by 35.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in South State by 127.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

