Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 51653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.8694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

