SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 108,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,935,982 shares.The stock last traded at $356.71 and had previously closed at $356.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

