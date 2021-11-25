SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1,566.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 279,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,593,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $358.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,508. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $294.75 and a twelve month high of $365.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.