Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 438 ($5.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SXS. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752 ($35.96).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,671 ($47.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,802.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,808.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.