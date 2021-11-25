Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI stock opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £976.66 million and a P/E ratio of -55.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.18. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.