Spire (NYSE:SR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.67, but opened at $60.91. Bank of America now has a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Spire shares last traded at $61.76, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Spire Company Profile (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

