Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

SPMYY stock remained flat at $$15.02 during trading on Friday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

