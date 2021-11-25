Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 353,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 536,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after purchasing an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

NYSE:SPR opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.