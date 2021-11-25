Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,709,000 after buying an additional 478,517 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,723,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,016,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

