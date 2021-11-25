SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.01 and last traded at $86.01. Approximately 11,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 217,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

