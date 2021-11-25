Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lowered by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

NYSE SQ traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.54, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.06. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.