Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 1,693 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of OP Bancorp worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $13.65 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

