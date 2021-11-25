Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 43,189 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

AUD opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

