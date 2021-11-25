Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $167,000 in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VISL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 7,177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 265,646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vislink Technologies stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

