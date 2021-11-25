Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.32. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

