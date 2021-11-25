SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

