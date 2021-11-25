Staker (STR) Market Cap Achieves $1,963.09

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Staker has a market cap of $1,963.09 and $25.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Staker has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Staker Profile

STR is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

