Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $1.16 million and $708,457.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00241590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

