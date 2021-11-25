Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods Sells 4,030 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

