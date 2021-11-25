Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods Sells 4,030 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SBUX opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
