State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,480 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

