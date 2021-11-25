State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 448 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.27 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

