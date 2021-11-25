State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

