State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 465 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Amundi bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $35,424,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after buying an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $26,165,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

