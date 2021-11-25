State Street Corp Acquires 172,742 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,363,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 384,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fluidigm by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

