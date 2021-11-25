State Street Corp Buys 107,610 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,610 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.31% of W&T Offshore worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 276,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 667,951 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTI opened at $3.71 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $528.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

